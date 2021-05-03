Dauphin County teen among first girls in the nation to earn Eagle Scout rank

Sarah LaVerdiere is part Troop 262's inaugural class of Girl Scouts in the nation to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Her brothers earned the Eagle Scout Award, so she told herself she could too.

In 2019, Sarah LaVerdiere,15, of Grantville, East Hanover Township joined Boy Scouts of America when the organization allowed the participation of Girl Scouts.

Now, she is part of Troop 262's first group of Girl Scouts in the nation to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

“It feels really amazing, "said LaVerdiere. "I feel very honored."

LaVerdiere is the senior patrol leader of Troop 262. The troop is part of the Keystone Capital District of the New Birth of Freedom Council.

LaVerdiere earned the Eagle Scout Award for her revitalization of St. John's United Methodist Church's outdoor deck. She organized members of the girl and boy troops to remove a decaying wooden outdoor deck and replace it with a stable structure.

The deck will be used by community outreach programs and other church activities.

LaVerdiere has earned 53 merit badges, which is 32 beyond the 21 merit badges required to earn the Eagle Scout Award, according to the assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 262.

LaVerdiere has also participated with her troop in hiking and camping activities, area-wide Camporees and sailing and snorkeling in the Bahamas at the Boy Scouts of America National High Adventure Sea Base, the assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 262 said.

LaVerdiere says girls interested in Scouting should consider the opportunity.