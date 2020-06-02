8-year-old girl asking for cards after being run over by tractor

Haley Detman doesn't want much; just cards to bring a smile while she's in the hospital recovering.

An 8-year-old girl from Cumberland County, Pennsylvania isn't asking for much - just cards to bring a smile.

While many prepared for Sunday's big game, Melissa Negley says she received the call that would forever change her life.

Negley found out Haley Detman, her young daughter, was run over by a tractor, in a tragic farm accident.

The little girl was flown to Hershey Medical Center in Derry Township, Dauphin County, where she has been ever since.

So far, doctors have diagnosed Haley with punctured lungs, broken ribs, bruised lungs, a fractured jaw, a shoulder fracture, and a lacerated liver, among other injuries.

Haley's mother, Melissa, wrote on Facebook, "Friends and family: Anyone and everyone who sees this post is welcome to send her a card.

Haley would love cards. Let's fill her hospital room up with cards."

Melissa also hinted that Haley likes cats.

FOX43 heard that Haley wanted cards so we got to work. We decided to bring the Penn Township second grader a card Thursday afternoon.

If people would like to get Haley a card, send it to 2560 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, 17015.

People can also donate to the family at https://www.facebook.com/donate/614686119099053/.