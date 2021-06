GiGi's Playhouse in Lancaster raised over $26,000 dollars through the families, volunteers and community members who participated — surpassing their $20,000 goal.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There was a dance party in Lancaster on Saturday.

GiGi's Playhouse in Lancaster hosted a dance-a-thon for the acceptance of individuals with all abilities.

The organization is using the power of dance to move the world in a more accepting direction.