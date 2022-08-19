Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to lake conditions

The Quaker Race Day Use Area and the campground beach are closed until further notice, park officials said Thursday.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The swimming areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County have been closed, because current lake conditions make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms, park officials said Thursday.

"(Harmful algal blooms) can produce toxins and other compounds the can harm people, pets, or wildlife," the park said on its Facebook page.

The park raised its HABs Advisory Level to the "warning" range, which restricts access to swimming and contact with the water in the lake.

As a result, swimming is prohibited at the Quaker Race Day Use Area and the campground beach, according to park officials.

Boating or paddle boating in areas of the lake with foam or discoloration are also prohibited, the park said.

Visitors are advised to wash immediately after any contact with water, the park said.