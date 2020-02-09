Giant recalls select squash noodle medley packages due to potential listeria contamination

The product, with a UPC No. 68826718585, is now past its "best enjoyed by" date and is no longer available for sale, Giant said.

The GIANT Company is recalling a select UPC code of GIANT and MARTIN'S squash noodle medley after being notified by the supplier that a sample of the product tested positive for listeria.

The product is no longer available for sale in stores, GIANT said.

Customers who may have purchased the product with UPC # 68826718585 and stored it in their freezer should not consume the product and discard it, GIANT said.

The product was sold in stores between August 8 and August 19, and is now past its August 19 “best enjoyed by” date, according to GIANT.

Other UPCs of this product sold in stores during the same timeframe are safe to consume, GIANT said.

Customers who purchased the affected product may return it to their local GIANT or MARTIN’S store for a full refund.