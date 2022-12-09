GIANT offering drive-up vaccines at specific locations through Oct. 8

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at the in-store pharmacy.

The GIANT Company pharmacists are offering drive-up flu vaccinations through Oct. 8.

Additionally, COVID-19 booster doses will be available for those eligible based on current CDC guidelines. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at the in-store pharmacy.

A full list of GIANT drive-up vaccination locations and times can be found here.

For a full list of available vaccines available at GIANT, click here.

One clinic was held Thursday at the GIANT store in South Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

Company officials say the concept of the drive-through clinic started because of COVID-19 and social distancing.

"The great part about the drive-thru clinic is that there's plenty of room, plenty of places to park, we take care of all the paperwork for you. All you have to do is sign-in, take the survey and then you take your shot and you're on your way," said Paul Stangl, a GIANT pharmacist.