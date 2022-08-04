Two companies team up to support Pennsylvania families during back-to-school season

Each company will donate $5,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, for a total of $10,000. Food and books will also be donated through the companies.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As back-to-school season comes closer, the GIANT Company and Kellogg Company announced they are teaming up to help families across Central Pennsylvania.

Each company will donate $5,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, for a total of $10,000.

Additionally, Kellogg's will donate a semi-truck load of cereals to the food bank, including Frosted Flakes, Mini-Wheats, and Froot Loops.

The GIANT Company is also partnering with Kellogg to donate 1,000 books to local chapters of the Boys & Girls Club of America and YMCA.

“Research consistently shows the connection between good nutrition and the ability to learn. With Kellogg’s support, we’re truly creating a better tomorrow for thousands of families and students in Pennsylvania," said Jessica Groves, manager of community impact with The GIANT Company.

According to Feeding America, more than 38 million people in the U.S., including 12 million children, face food insecurity. In Pennsylvania, one in eight children face hunger.