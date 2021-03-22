Giant to donate 3,000 hams to food banks across four states

According to a press release from the company, Giant and Martin's team members will also spend time volunteering at these food banks.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Giant Company announced that it will donate 3,000 hams to 13 partner food banks across four states in order to assist in the fight against hunger.

Giant and Martin's customers will also have the opportunity to donate their free ham certificate to their local food bank through April 4 if they so choose.

“At the Giant Company, we believe every family should be able to share a meal and want to do all that we can to help fill empty plates,” Jessica Groves, social impact manager, said. “We continue to hear from our food bank partners that the number of families seeking support and assistance remains high. As a company committed to ending hunger, it is our hope that this donation provides a bit of relief to both our partners and to families facing food insecurity.”

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a light on food insecurity in our area and our food bank has seen a 40% increase in demand for charitable food over the past year, with many families visiting for the first time," Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said. "Partners like the Giant Company help us put healthy food on the tables of more people in need and we truly appreciate their support as we remain committed to our vision that no one should be hungry.”