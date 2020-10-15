GIANT customers can start earning points toward free Thanksgiving turkey beginning Oct. 16

Choice Rewards customers who earn 400 rewards points from Oct. 16 through Nov. 26 can choose to redeem their points for a free turkey certificate, GIANT said.

Attention, GIANT shoppers: Free turkeys are back.

The GIANT Company announced this week that beginning Friday, customers can begin earning rewards points toward a free turkey certificate every time they shop and use their GIANT or MARTIN'S card.

The deal applies to in-store and online shopping, GIANT said.

Customers enrolled in Choice Rewards can also earn free side dishes, desserts and more using the GIANT or MARTIN’S app when they shop.

“There’s no holiday that embodies our new brand platform, For Today’s Table, quite like Thanksgiving does,” said John Ruane, chief merchandising officer, The GIANT Company. “Our stores have everything families need to prepare for and enjoy the holiday, whatever it might look like this year. Whether a small in-person gathering or connecting with family online, we’re making the meal easier so that our customers can focus on what’s most important - who is gathered around the table and the memories that are made.”

Customers who earn 400 rewards points from Oct. 16 through Nov. 26 can choose to redeem their points for a free turkey certificate, GIANT said. Paper and digital reward certificates can be redeemed from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26 at any GIANT or MARTIN’S location, or online via GIANT Direct or MARTIN’S Direct.

Customers can also choose to substitute their free turkey certificate towards a free family size lasagna or tofurkey or for $1 off per pound of the turkey brand of their choice, according to GIANT.

In addition, customers who utilize the Choice Rewards program through the GIANT or MARTIN’S app can also redeem points for up to 18 free items to accompany their holiday meal from Nov. 13 through Nov. 26, the grocery store company said.

Customers can track their rewards points by looking at the bottom of their receipt or by checking on the GIANT or MARTIN'S app.

Shoppers should check with their store for specific program details or eligibility, GIANT said.

Those with additional questions can contact the GIANT Customer Support Line at 1-888-814-4268.