GIANT Company hosts fun trivia competition to raise money and awareness for local hunger relief organizations

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of Hunger Action Month, The GIANT Company hosted a trivia competition to raise awareness and money for local hunger relief organizations.

At the GIANT Grocery Grab, contestants competed with trivia questions centered around food and hunger in Pennsylvania to accumulate shopping time.

That time was utilized so contestants could rack up as many groceries as possible. Secretary Russell Redding of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Harlem Globetrotter Darnell “Speedy” Artis, was among the contestants.

Representatives from Project SHARE, New Hope Ministries, and Downtown Daily Bread, along with Joe from Central Pennsylvania Food Bank received a surprise donation of $15,000 each.

The Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Glennis Harris, was one of the hosts.

Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank says the organization has helped a lot of people during the pandemic, but there is more work to be done.

"We've been super busy as folks know during the pandemic, but we want folks to know we're still doing the work," said Arthur.