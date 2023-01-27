A forecast of raining teddy bears is predicted to hit the Giant Center in Hershey

The Hershey Bears' 21st annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. — You won't need an umbrella for this rainstorm at the Giant Center in Hershey on Sunday.

The Hershey Bears said their 21st annual Teddy Bear Toss is forecasted to be the heaviest storm of stuffed animals to hit the arena yet.

On Sunday, the organization encourages fans to bring new or slightly used teddy bears to toss onto the ice after the Hershey Bears score their first goal.

And they're not giving a limit on the number of stuffed critters you can bring.

The Hershey Bears said they will be scooped up and collected for over 35 local charities to bring smiles to local children. These charities include: Dauphin County Children and Youth, Cocoa Packs, Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg, Palmyra Lions Club and Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area.

Hershey Bears said they are the world record holders of the teddy bear toss. Last year, they collected 52,341 stuffed animals off their ice. The organization said it will be a tough number to beat, but it will be worth it.

The Sweigart Family Foundation pledged that if the Bears surpass their total from last season, they will make a $50,000 donation to Children's Miracle Network.

The organization said that there is a limited number of tickets available for Sunday's match-up against the Bridgeport Islanders. The team said they hope the Giant Center will be filled up, and fans will be ready to sling some stuffed animals.