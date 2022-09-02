'Ghouls and Grinds' brings the spook and fright to Hanover coffee

When you come into the business, you're going to be met with skulls, pumpkins, and scary creatures.

HANOVER, Pa. — Halloween-themed coffee shop, "Ghouls and Grinds" in Hanover opened three years ago, and business is still booming.

The owner of Ghouls and Grinds, Amber Mitchell, says the idea for the business originated from her love of the spooky season.

When you come into the business, you're going to be met with skulls, pumpkins, and scary creatures.

Every month, the business also does a different theme related to the Spooky Season.

Some of the themes include: Harry Potter and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ghouls and Grinds is open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekends.

