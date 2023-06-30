Gettysburg officials keep an eye on the air quality ahead of anniversary weekend

Thousands of people are descending on Gettysburg National Park as the Commonwealth deals with another Code Red alert.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Along the rolling fields of Seminary Ridge, people from across the country are taking in the sights of Gettysburg National Park.

“[We] decided we were going to take a couple days out here, and we planned it well in advance," said Vince D'Angelo, who traveled from Vermont.

“My dad took me out here when I was five years old," said Stefan Gavula, who drove up to Gettysburg from Kentucky. "Right now I’m 33 years old, so it’s the first time I’ve been out here since then."

While smoke from cannons may have filled the fields of Gettysburg 160 years ago tomorrow, Friday's haze is from a different source. Smoke from the Canadian wildfires lingers over the famous battlefield, impacting views.

“This view here, where Pickett’s Charge happened, there was not great visibility yesterday," said Gavula.

Jason Martz with the National Park Service says park officials will continue to monitor air quality levels throughout the weekend. While all weekend programming is expected to continue as scheduled, Martz said the battlefield is prepared to make adjustments.

“We’ve been dealing with these numbers and climate issues for years," said Martz. "It’s just that this has taken a different turn with all the wildfires this year.”

Battlefield walking tours will be shortened if the air quality index hovers between 150 and 200, in order to limit the exposure of people visiting the park this weekend.

However, if the air quality index climbs above 200, all outdoor programming will be canceled.

“If something needs to happen, we will make a spot decision for as long as it’s required," said Martz.

As park officials keep their eyes on the air quality, visitors are still making the most of their visit to the battlefield on a milestone anniversary.