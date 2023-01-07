Gettysburg businesses are expecting economic boom from 160th battle anniversary weekend

Destination Gettysburg estimates around $20-$30 million is expected to be generated by local businesses this weekend.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — From the famous battlefield to its bustling downtown, people from across the U.S. will be taking in the sights of Gettysburg this weekend. The borough is expecting an increase in tourists as it commemorates the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg.

“It’s been very nice to have everyone in town again and see how lively and positive it’s been," said Daniel Wood, who is a Gettysburg resident.

“You don’t come here for the water parks or the adventure, you come for the history," said Kenneth Wiltrout, who is visiting from the Pittsburgh area.

Karl Pietrzak, the CEO of Destination Gettysburg, said this weekend is expected to be one of the busiest on record. He said the out-of-town traffic for the anniversary weekend will generate millions of dollars for Gettysburg businesses.

“Tens of thousands of visitors will bring in $20 to $30 million of economic impact this weekend," said Pietrzak.

“We would expect a 20 percent increase over sales that we will have any other weekend in July," said Timbrel Wallace, owner of four Gettysburg businesses.

Wallace said the weekend allows local businesses to welcome in customers from all across the U.S.

“We’re so happy that they’re interested in learning the history of Gettysburg and that they’re willing to come in to support our businesses so that we can keep entertaining guests," said Wallace.

The borough and its businesses are allowing tourists to step back in time 160 years ago.