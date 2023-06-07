Motorcycle fanatics ride into town for Gettysburg Bike Week

This year's Gettysburg Bike Week will run from July 6 to July 9.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Motorcycle fanatics rode into town on Thursday for Gettysburg Bike Week.

Bikes will be packed into the All-Star Family Fun and Events Complex from July 6 until July 9.

This event is the most popular motorcycle rally in eastern Pennsylvania. The three-day event is filled with live music, entertainment and—of course—rides.

But it's not just for biker heads.

Gettysburg Bike Week has something for everyone. This year features biker games, tattoos, a biker-build off, bike show and professional bar entertainment.

People can also check out one of the largest vendor villages and swap meets, the antique bike show and the third annual Jeremy Plank Memorial Ride.

Riders and guests can also take a break from riding and compete in an enormous cornhole tournament throughout the weekend.