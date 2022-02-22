Gettysburg gallery adds more art commemorating Abraham Lincoln

The "Lincoln Into Art" gallery is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The "Lincoln Into Art" gallery in Gettysburg was open in honor of Presidents' Day on Feb. 21 with new work by artist Wendy Allen.

Wendy Allen has devoted her entire 40-year career to one subject: Abraham Lincoln.

Through the use of Abraham Lincoln's iconic face, Allen said she's been able to explore the concept of history within the artistic framework of perspective, composition, color, and texture.

She says that by keeping the subject the same, she is more easily able to change her style.

“I've been painting one subject matter in every style imaginable so as to relate to as many people as possible," Allen said. "He's a great art subject and I enjoy just trying to create new pieces of Lincoln art that maybe we haven't seen before.”

Allen says she also loves painting Lincoln because of what he represents: the hope and promise of freedom.

The Lincoln Into Art gallery is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.