Get delivery or pick-up straight from a farm. Volunteer, and you'll also get food.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, York Fresh Food Farms is starting a pre-order and delivery program. But, they need volunteers.

Anyone can place an order for pick-up at one of their mobile produce market locations. Deliveries will also be made, but only in the city of York.

Volunteers who choose to help make deliveries can also benefit from the program.

"We welcome volunteers. Especially with our increase in services, we need more hands this year," said Selah Phillips, assistant farm manager. "If people are able to commit weekly or biweekly we offer a food share in return so you're able to go home with a box or bag of fresh veggies."

York Fresh Food Farms is also working with the food bank and the city to donate food and make it available to low-income families.

The urban farm grows a long list of foods including tomatoes, peppers, collard greens, beans, sweet peppers, and cucumbers.

"We grow anywhere between 15 and 18 tons of vegetables," said Bruce Manns, farm manager. "Eighteen tons of vegetables could feed hundreds of people easily."

York Fresh Food Farms is located on 150 Willis Road with a second location on 1195 Roosevelt Avenue.

"The problem that I see here in York city is access, not necessarily to food, but to healthy food. And, by that I mean things like green vegetables," said Manns.