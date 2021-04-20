The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges – second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury reaches verdict, decision announced between 3:30 and 4 p.m. CT

Some businesses sending employees home in anticipation

Minneapolis Public Schools cancels after-school activities, schools will release students at regular time

Chauvin charged with 2nd, 3rd-degree murder, 2nd-degree manslaughter

The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial has reached a verdict after less than 12 hours of deliberating. Their decision will be announced between 3:30 and 4 p.m. CT.

Chauvin is charged with second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

There has been only one known murder conviction for a Minnesota police officer accused of killing a civilian. In 2017, Somali American officer Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of a white woman, Justine Rusczcyk Damond. A jury has never found a white officer guilty of murdering a civilian in Minnesota.

The maximum sentence Chauvin could face if convicted is 40 years for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

Some traffic is slowly exiting downtown, while others are arriving to gather outside the government center. Minneapolis is preparing for a verdict. pic.twitter.com/9CVzQRySaw — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021

4:15 p.m.

Community members reacted with tears, hugs and prayers after the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges. Crowds of people are gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center and at George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – the location where George Floyd was killed.

“Let’s take it to the streets”

They’re hitting the streets with a lot cheers and walking together. People want to express themselves (everyone seems positive) — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) April 20, 2021

4:05 p.m.

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all charges – second and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

3:50 p.m.

A crowd continues to grow outside the Hennepin County Government Center ahead of the verdict being read in the Derek Chauvin trial. The announcement is expected to come at any moment.

A look at the crowd gathering in courthouse yard. pic.twitter.com/WLJAPYk6I1 — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) April 20, 2021

3:25 p.m.

Community members are gathering at George Floyd Square at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in anticipation of the verdict being announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Crowd is growing at 38th and Chicago. The same intersection where George Floyd died nearly a year ago. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/LNNvINMZJ3 — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) April 20, 2021

3:20 p.m.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced that all after-school activities will be canceled in anticipation of the verdict being announced in the Derek Chauvin trial.

School officials say schools will be letting out at their normal time.

3 p.m.

A number of downtown Minneapolis businesses are closing in anticipation of the verdict being read in the Derek Chauvin trial.

We’re downtown live just blocks from where the verdict will be read in about an hour. Businesses are shutting their doors and people are making their way to courthouse. More in moments on @kare11 pic.twitter.com/6VwbeJlfQa — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) April 20, 2021

According to NBC's Madison Carter, people are also walking toward the Hennepin County Government Center ahead of the verdict being announced.

The jury is expected to read the verdict between 3:30 and 4 p.m. CT.

Word has spread quickly in downtown Minneapolis that a verdict will be read within the hour. People are starting to walk up to the lawn of the Hennepin County Government Center in small groups. pic.twitter.com/AaMJznfBsA — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) April 20, 2021