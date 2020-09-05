Geisinger seeing less COVID-19 patients

The number of COVID-19 patients at Geisinger hospitals is starting to plateau, but leaders said now is not the time to start easing up on safety precautions

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The number of COVID-19 patients at Geisinger hospitals is starting to plateau, but leaders with the healthcare group said now is not the time to start easing up on safety precautions.

"This is not the time to be thinking everything is back to normal, and 'we're out of the woods'," Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President & CEO of Geisinger, said. "That cannot be further from the truth. We are not out of the words. We still have a lot to do. This is going to be a marathon not a sprint."

In a virtual press conference, Dr. Ryu said the healthcare group has tested more than 16,000 patients for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Only about 18% have tested positive, and of those who have tested positive, about 15% required hospitalization which ends up being about 420 patients across all of their campuses.

"There are safe ways to re-open segments of society," Dr. Ryu said. We firmly believe that, but to do so requires all of us in the community to be paying attention to those same precautionary efforts that we've been doing a pretty good job at over the last handful of weeks to be honest."

Only about 100 patients are admitted to Geisinger hospitals for COVID-19 right now, and less than 1% of its employees have tested positive to date, many of which were believed to have been exposed outside of work. Even though the cases are starting to decrease, Dr. Ryu said now is not the time to start letting up on safety precautions.

"If anything it`s the time to double down as elements of society and functions come back slowly we know that the precaution efforts whether its the masking, the screening, the distancing, the hand hygiene, trying to avoid touching your face...All of those things need to stay front and center in all of our minds.'>

Geisinger hospitals are starting to phase in some services and procedures that might not have been as urgent six weeks ago, or were postponed or delayed.