Geisinger raising awareness of child abuse

National Child Abuse Prevention Month is dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse. Geisinger's Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury aims to do just that

SUNBURY, Pa. — Sherry Moroz has a stressful job. She is a forensic interviewer for Geisinger's Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury.

That means she talks to families, specifically children, during some of the worst times of their lives.

"Instead of Children and Youth and police doing interviews, what they do when they get a referral, they bring the child here," said Sherry Moroz, Geisinger Forensic Interviewer.

Sherry has been with the Child Advocacy Center for 16 years and sees more than 500 children each year.

The facility investigates, treats, and prosecutes child abuse cases in northcentral Pennsylvania.

"We pull together here at our location a whole team of people who are doing an investigation and who can provide some services, at least initially, for families when there is a suspicion of abuse," said Moroz.

There are doctors, nurses, and therapists on staff who specialize in child abuse cases.

"We do trauma assessments, we do depression screenings. We provide crisis intervention, support services, and referrals for families when they first get here," explained Moroz.

While April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, that is something this facility aims to do all year long.

"It's just a reminder for people to keep that in mind, and if you do suspect abuse, don't be afraid to call," Moroz said.

If you suspect child abuse, call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.