Gearing up for summer at Camelback Mountain

Work has begun transforming the mountain from ski to swim at Camelback Resort.

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Whether it was riding the mountain coaster or zipping across the zip line, there were plenty of people looking for a thrill at Camelback Mountain Adventures.

Some of the mountain's spring activities just opened for the season this past weekend.

"Over the next couple of weeks, once the snow melts a little bit. We'll be able to open up some more. We'll have our UTV tours which are amazing. Segway tours which are a little more of a relaxed vibe across the mountain. Our 4,000-foot zip lines. I mean it goes from the top of the mountain to the bottom," said Molly Coneybeer, Camelback's Marketing director.

Over on the ski slopes, work has begun to get Camelbeach ready for summer.

"It's a big project. It's a big transformation going from winter to summer, but the team's working on it and it's happening. We're getting excited," Coneybeer said.

Currently, staff is re-setting pavers and clearing out what's left of the snow.

Once that's done, work can begin to get the lazy river ready.

"In the winter time, we fill the lazy river with barrels and all of that, so the team has to remove the barrels from the lazy river, start testing water slides and water pumps, and then you know the palm trees start going up," said Coneybeer. "The cabanas go up and slowly, but surely we get ready for that Camelbeach season."

One of the biggest parts of getting ready for the Summer season is hiring all the staff needed to run all the different activities.

"We have everything. If you are interested in food and beverage or guest services, or lifeguarding. There truly is, we say it all the time for marketing purposes, but there really is something for everybody here at Camelback," Coneybeer said.

Camelbeach is expected to open around Father's Day.