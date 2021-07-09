Gathering held to remember a young life lost

Family and friends of Matthew Potter, who died in 2001, gathered at Leg Up Farm in York County for the 20th anniversary of his passing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A group gathered in East Manchester Township on Tuesday for the 20th anniversary of a young life lost.

Friends and family of Matthew Potter gathered at Leg Up Farm and held a "remembrance of life" for the boy who passed away after being injured on a malfunctioning ride at the York Fair in 2001.

Children partaking in the programs at Leg Up Farm have diagnoses including autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome.

"He was an energetic kid, full of life," Matthew's father Butch Potter said. "It's great there's a place in York County that helps kids with learning disabilities and other special needs and that we have some small part in that. That's a great thing for the legacy of Matthew."

The Leg Up Farm opened a special area called "Matthew's Town," in memory of Matthew, who had a learning disability.