Gateway Health mobile tour stops at Lebanon Valley Family YWCA to provide wellness education for community

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Gateway Health hosted a mobile tour — with its first stop Lebanon Valley Family YWCA — to provide education and resources to underserved communities.

Gate Health's Wholecare Mobile Tour is scheduled to make 40 stops across the western, central and southeastern parts of the commonwealth.

Every mobile tour stop will include a variety of activities that focus on wellness including virtual sports, fitness games and meditation.

Attendees participated in the 500-Calorie Snack Challenge, designed to practice smart nutrition and Wii Sports like tennis, baseball, bowling, among other activities.

Organizers say the event is important for the community to learn how to take care of themselves.

"Typically underserved communities are forgotten and we want to make sure that they're taken care of," says Diana Escalante, bilingual community engagement specialist at Gate Health. "We want to make sure that we provide the resources necessary."

Addison Sechrist, of Lebanon, says she benefitted from the event.

" I learned how to make healthy snack choices and to stay active," said Sechrist. "It's fun."