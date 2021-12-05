Are there gas shortages coming to Pennsylvania?

Here's a breakdown of what's going on with the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and what that means for the price and availability of gas in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A cyberattack on a critical U.S. pipeline is sending ripple effects across the economy.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard, shut down Friday after a ransomware attack by a gang of criminal hackers that calls itself DarkSide. Depending on how long the shutdown lasts, the incident could impact millions of consumers.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted on Wednesday that Pennsylvanians should expect "minimal impact" and that no one needs to stockpile gasoline.

We’re monitoring potential impacts from the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but Pennsylvanians should know we are expecting minimal impact in our commonwealth.



There is no need for anyone to stockpile gasoline. Widespread panic buying could result in unnecessary perceived shortages. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 12, 2021

The Governor's Office says there are currently no widespread shortages in Pennsylvania, but there is a concern for price gouging if the situation continues.

WPMT-FOX43 is helping to provide solutions by including a resource for residents looking for the current picture on gas prices in our area.

You can use this Gas Buddy Tracker to find out where the shortages are in other states. Just search for your zip code, and it will list which stations have fuel.

The average gasoline price jumped six cents to $2.96 over the past week, and it’s expected to continue climbing because of the pipeline closure, according to AAA.

Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia to Delaware are the most likely to experience limited fuel availability and higher prices, and if the national average rises by three more cents, these would be the highest prices since November 2014, according to AAA.

In Pennsylvania specifically, gas prices have gone up 14 cents in the past month, and 8 cents in just the last week, according to AAA.