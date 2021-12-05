Gas Prices Tracker | Here's where prices are in Central Pa.

Here's a breakdown of what's going on with the Colonial Pipeline shutdown and what that means for the price and availability of gas in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A cyberattack on a critical U.S. pipeline is sending ripple effects across the economy.

The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel used along the Eastern Seaboard, shut down Friday after a ransomware attack by a gang of criminal hackers that calls itself DarkSide.

The pipeline restarted on Wednesday.

Governor Tom Wolf tweeted on Wednesday that Pennsylvanians should expect "minimal impact" and that no one needs to stockpile gasoline.

The Governor's Office says there are currently no widespread shortages in Pennsylvania, but there is a concern for price gouging if the situation continues.

WPMT-FOX43 is helping to provide solutions by including a resource for residents looking for the current picture on gas prices in our area.

The average gasoline price jumped six cents to $2.96 over the past week, and it’s expected to continue climbing because of the pipeline closure, according to AAA.

Mississippi, Tennessee and the East Coast from Georgia to Delaware are the most likely to experience limited fuel availability and higher prices, and if the national average rises by three more cents, these would be the highest prices since November 2014, according to AAA.