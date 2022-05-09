Gas prices on the decline

Labor Day travelers are seeing lower prices at the pump.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Linda Watson is traveling back to her home in New Hampshire after a two-week road trip to the other side of the country. She stopped at a rest stop along Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg.

"I went to see my great niece. I found out she lived in Seattle and went out to visit her. We went out and had Thai food and had a great time, and now I need to get home," said Watson.

She says her road trip was much easier on her wallet because gas prices are dropping.

"It is $3.59, $3.69, or $3.99 around the highway," she added.

On average, in Pennsylvania, gas prices have dropped nearly 50 cents over the past month.

President Biden tweeted on Sunday that the national average for gas prices was down nearly $1.20 per gallon over the past three months. Folks are hoping that trend continues.

"They could go down more. But I am glad it is going down," said Jennifer Kurtz of Pine Grove.

Rob Sulaski is traveling to New Jersey from Colorado to see his wife's family. He has experienced a swing in prices during his trip.

"Gas was a little more expensive in Colorado. It got cheaper in Kansas and in Illinois it was more expensive, and then Indiana and Ohio, it started to get a little bit more expensive," said Sulaski.

Diesel prices have not seen a significant drop. The average price per gallon of diesel in Pennsylvania is still over $5.

Check prices near you with the WNEP Gas Tracker.