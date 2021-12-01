Derry Township natural gas leak stabilized after forcing evacuations

Police asked residents on Maple, Oak, Elm and Governor Road in Derry Township to evacuate after a natural gas leak. It has since been stabilized.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): Police say that the gas leak has been stabilized.

Residents with the exception of those who live in the 300-400 blocks of Elm Avenue may return home, authorities say.

It is unknown when power will be restored in the area.

PREVIOUSLY: Police are advising residents in an area of Derry Township to evacuate their homes due to a natural gas leak.

Authorities say the leak occurred at Elm Avenue and Governor Road.

Now, police say residents on Maple, Oak, Elm, and Governor Road need to evacuate.

Power outages have been ordered in the vicinity as well.

Police say that residents may shelter at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center using the Governor Road side entrances.

Anyone who is feeling symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to remain in their vehicles at the evacuation location.

If anyone would require transportation, police say you can them at 717-534-2202.