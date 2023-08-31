Gas prices unlikely to negatively impact Labor Day holiday travel in Pennsylvania

Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike predict an increase in holiday traffic ahead of Labor Day weekend.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Despite the high gas prices, officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike expect to see millions of drivers on the road this Labor Day weekend.

Luckily, there are a few things motorists can do to beat the holiday traffic and maybe save a couple of dollars at the gas pump.

Media specialist for the Pa. Turnpike, Crispin Havener, expects to see nearly 3 million people on the road by the time the holiday weekend is done. Friday is projected to be the busiest travel day, with over 700,000 vehicles out and about. The data provided by the Pa. Turnpike shows a 2.5% increase in holiday traffic compared to data from 2022.

"We expect Thursday and Friday to be a lot more travel than the rest of the weekend so it will be a much busier day than compared to a normal day on the turnpike,” Havener said.

FOX43 visited several gas stations across York County where motorists are planning to travel.

“We’re going down to my parent's beach house in Rehoboth Delaware,” said Kelly Block of East York.

“Up to Philly for the Eagles,” said Elijah Young of Airville PA.

Havener says lower gas prices could explain the higher volume of traffic. According to AAA Gas Prices, a gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania is averaging about $3.88. This time last year, it was $4.11 per gallon.

“We know gas prices are down, they weren’t at their peak at this time last year like they were at the beginning of the year in 2022,” Havener said.

Pennsylvanians could still pay almost $4.00 per gallon, but that isn’t stopping residents from filling their gas tanks ahead of the weekend. Many say the price at the pump is worth it to get in some last-minute summer fun.

However, the price still leaves something to be desired.

“I do appreciate it was a little less than what it was last year, but I am thinking about if the price of gas is cheaper in Maryland,” Block said.

“I’m okay with it, but I certainly wouldn’t complain if things were a little bit lower,” Young added.

Drivers can beat some of the traffic if they’re prepared. One way to avoid traffic is to leave earlier in the morning when fewer drivers are on the road. Travelers could also investigate alternative transportation, such as by plane or train.

“We just tell people to pack some patience, follow posted speed limits, and don’t go driving excessively,” Havener noted.