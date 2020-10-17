Gas explosion at business in Harrisonburg sends three people to the hospital

The explosion happened at a business on Miller Circle. That's in the area of South Main Street near the JMU Transportation Department building.

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Harrisonburg Fire Department and other emergency personnel responded to a gas explosion at a business that left three people hurt Saturday morning.

The City of Harrisonburg sent out tweets after reports of the explosion came in. The incident happened at a business on Miller Circle. That's in the area of South Main Street near the JMU Transportation Department building.

Officials said three people were taken to the hospital and firefighters are still looking for other injured individuals.

Crews are still trying to control the fire where the explosion occurred but officials said the incident is contained to one building.

No other structures near the building were affected.

Gov. Ralph Northam sent out a tweet stating his "team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information comes in.

