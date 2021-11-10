Gas prices are surging statewide, experts say prepare to spend more

Gas prices have increased nationwide as oil prices reach a 7-year high

YORK, Pa. — When it comes to gasoline, Central Pennsylvanians are feeling the pinch at the pumps.

"I can see they went up from the last time I bought gas which was like August," said Traveler Mark Lucas.

According to AAA, as of October 11th, the state average for gas is $3.42 which is a 15 cent increase compared to the national average of $3.22.

Experts say the reason for the surge is due to increasing oil prices as last week as they surpassed $80 per barrel, the highest in 7 years.

"Data from the EIA reported that we added over 3 millions barrel so our supply but our demand is triple that," said AAA's Doni Lee Spiegel.

For some, rising prices is a blow to their wallets.

"As a college student, I don't have that much money to be spending on gas, so it's just taken a lot out of my paycheck," said traveler Sophie Granbois.

Me when the @AAAauto spokesperson told me that gas prices will be get to $3.50 per gallon in #Pennsylvania😂😂😂😂 #Gas #GasPrices pic.twitter.com/dpTrrxmRMw — Shaquille Omari (@shaq_omari) October 11, 2021

According to Gasbuddy.com, some ways to save money gas stations include:

- Joining gas station loyalty programs to get the best discounts.

- Know the best day to buy gas which is usually Mondays. Weekends are the worst to buy gas, as prices usually increase.

- Plan trips ahead of time.

- Don't buy premium grade fuel unless your car requires it.

- Pay cash for gas as many gas stations charge transactional fees as part of credit and debit card purchases.