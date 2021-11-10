Gas prices are surging statewide, experts say prepare to spend more

YORK, Pa. — When it comes to gasoline, Central Pennsylvanians are feeling the pinch at the pumps.
"I can see they went up from the last time I bought gas which was like August," said Traveler Mark Lucas.
According to AAA, as of October 11th, the state average for gas is $3.42 which is a 15 cent increase compared to the national average of $3.22.
Experts say the reason for the surge is due to increasing oil prices as last week as they surpassed $80 per barrel, the highest in 7 years.
"Data from the EIA reported that we added over 3 millions barrel so our supply but our demand is triple that," said AAA's Doni Lee Spiegel.
For some, rising prices is a blow to their wallets.
"As a college student, I don't have that much money to be spending on gas, so it's just taken a lot out of my paycheck," said traveler Sophie Granbois.
According to Gasbuddy.com, some ways to save money gas stations include:
- Joining gas station loyalty programs to get the best discounts.
- Know the best day to buy gas which is usually Mondays. Weekends are the worst to buy gas, as prices usually increase.
- Plan trips ahead of time.
- Don't buy premium grade fuel unless your car requires it.
- Pay cash for gas as many gas stations charge transactional fees as part of credit and debit card purchases.
Experts predict gas prices will surge again in Pennsylvania with travelers paying at least $3.50 per gallon.