Who should you nominate? | Jefferson Awards

Gary Grant is just one of our nominees for the Jefferson Awards thanks to his work helping feed the needy.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — In every neighborhood, there are "unsung heroes"—volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties.

FOX43 is proud to be teaming up with Donegal Insurance Group once again to honor these individuals, through what's called The Jefferson Awards.

Gary Grant is one of those individuals who was nominated this year.

Unlike most people at 7 a.m. on a Sunday morning, Grant is up and getting ready for the day at the Weis Market in Carlisle.

Someone nominated Grant for the Jefferson Awards, saying he makes the world a better place. He's been the "Community Milk Man" for several years, collecting and distributing free milk, eggs and bread to those in need every week.

Serving people in both Carlisle and Harrisburg, Grant says he enjoys using his free time and energy to help others.

"Waking up and giving back to the community is really important to me," he said. "I feel passionate about it, more than my actual business now, because we are impacting different lives and it's nice also to be able to interact with the community."

Grant is just one person making a difference in our communities. If you know someone like him who is deserving of the recognition, the nomination process is simple.

You can nominate a community champion for the Jefferson Award by clicking here.

In the spring, we will choose one finalist to represent our area at the national Jefferson Awards Ceremony.