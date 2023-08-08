Young campers get their hands dirty at gardening camp in Cumberland County

Penn State Extension of Cumberland County is offering campers the chancer to learn about gardening cultivation and maintenance.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Young campers were invited to join the Penn State Master Gardeners of Cumberland County for Youth Summer Garden Camp: Our Garden Allies on Tuesday.

Kids aged 7-12 were able to learn how to make their own sunflower lawn ornament, how to protect birds and beneficial insects, and how to leave a nutrient-rich garden for an upcoming fall and winter habitat!

Campers were also getting their hands dirty by planting, weeding, watering, mulching, scouting for pests, and harvesting produce in the Youth Gardens at the Extension Office.

The kids were able to take some of the produce they have grown back home. However, some of the produce was also donated to Project SHARE in Carlisle.

The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m on Tuesday.

