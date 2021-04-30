Garden Club of York hosting annual Garden Faire on Friday

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Garden Club of York will be hosting its annual Garden Faire on Friday at York State Fairgrounds for people to purchase products to stock up on their gardening needs from plants and shrubs to garden treasures and art.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
"Usually have people lined up to come in and by 9 o'clock, 10'o clock. We've got people everywhere. Get here early for a good selection," said Jan Olsen, co-chair of Garden Faire.
There will also be activities, performances and garden chats.
The Garden Club of York has been around for almost 100 years and coordinators have been organizing events like these to help their goal of beautifying their city.