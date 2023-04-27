Lincoln Highway reopened after fire in York County

A pickup truck from the 1940s was damaged in the fire. The garage is a total loss.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An overnight fire brought crews out to Jackson Township, York County 911 Dispatch reported.

Officials say the blaze broke out in a two-car detached garage in the 5000 block of Lincoln Highway just after 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the coroner was not called, dispatch said. Fire officials report that the blaze was contained to the garage and its contents. The structure itself is a total loss.

According to the family, a 1948 pickup truck and lawn tractor inside the garage were damaged in the fire. Several other prized possessions were lost, the homeowner said.

Lincoln Highway was closed between North Biesecker Road and North Grant Road for approximately three hours. Emergency crews reopened Route 30 around 5:15 a.m.

Emergency crews from Adams County also assisted in putting out the fire.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.