National 'Problem Gambling Awareness Month' kicks off in Pennsylvania

An estimated 8 million Americans meet the criteria for severe to mild gambling problems in a given year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) joined representatives of the Pennsylvania Lottery, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, and other state organizations to mark the beginning of "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Harrisburg.

According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, an estimated two million U.S. adults meet criteria for severe gambling problems in a given year, and another four to six million would be considered to have mild or moderate gambling problems.

This year's themes for the month are focused on “awareness and action," hoping to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery services. Plus, organizations are encouraging healthcare providers to screen clients for problem gambling.

The DDAP, along with other organizations, recognizes the temptation to gamble is prevalent. Josh Ercole with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania says it poses a growing threat.

“It's been a very trying couple of years, and during that time we've also seen a lot of new types of gambling become available in Pennsylvania," Ercole noted at the press conference today. "We've also seen a lot of participation and, unfortunately, we've also seen new problems develop. Over the course of the past year, the total calls, chats and texts for help in 2021 nearly doubled when compared to those in 2020 and 2019.”

For those who are struggling, some of the resources include:

Pennsylvania’s Self-Exclusion Program, which allows an individual to request to be excluded from legalized gaming activities and those within a casino and offsite venues.

Pennsylvania’s helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), which is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to connect callers with local resources in their community.

A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 1-800-522-4700 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.