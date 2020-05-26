Furniture company provides more than 200 meals to healthcare workers at UPMC

Mike Sweet, the president of Overnight Office, said he and his team have witnessed the sacrifice health care workers made from protecting people from the virus.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Overnight Office, a furniture company, delivered its first round of lunches to UPMC’s Cole Building and Harrisburg Hospital to feed those on the front lines.

The company provided more than 200 meals to healthcare workers at the UPMC system on Monday, May 18.

Mike Sweet, the president of Overnight Office, said he and his team have witnessed the sacrifice health care workers made from protecting people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweet said the least the company could do is provide healthcare workers with lunch.