Funeral service held for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

Family, fellow firefighters in Cumberland County pay respect and say their final goodbye to local hero killed in the line of duty

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A funeral service for Jerome Guise, a fallen firefighter with the Citizen's Fire Company, was held today in South Middleton Township.

Guise died Monday morning while battling a house fire in Monroe Township.

First responders stood outside the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church to honor the fallen firefighter during his funeral procession.

A moment especially hard for those who put their lives on the line to keep people safe.

"Being a firefighter, being an EMT, EMS, Fire Police, it's always a risk," said Jeffery Main, Deputy Fire Chief at M M P & W Fire Company, "I mean you're putting your life on the line every day, every call. Especially today. But it's rewarding, and we need volunteers."

Friends remembering Guise for his dedication to the fire service and how much he loved being a firefighter.