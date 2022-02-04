Life and sacrifice of fallen Lebanon police officer honored by first responders, community

Lt. William Lebo was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 31. He was honored with a funeral procession over the weekend.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon community came together Saturday to honor the life and sacrifice of Lieutenant William Lebo.

The 63-year-old Lebanon City police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty on Thursday.

“You hear it in any other town, you don’t think twice, it’s sad but you don’t get a grip on how much it hurts until it happens in your community,” said Jon Eberly, captain of Friendship Fire Company in South Lebanon Township.

Lt. Lebo was responding to a domestic incident at a home on Forest Street, when Travis Shaud, 34, opened fire and shot him and two other officers.

Lebo died while two other officers are in critical condition with their injuries.

“I think I can speak for everyone when I say it’s just a feeling of disbelief, it’s hard to wrap your brain around what happened,” said Lebanon resident, Joya Morrissey.

Hundreds of people lined Cumberland Street in Lebanon on Saturday afternoon as a procession of dozens of first responders escorted Lt. Lebo’s body to Christman’s Funeral Home.

The procession started at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown and went west on Interstate 78.

It then traveled on State Route 501 South to State Route 422 before arriving at the funeral home on Cumberland Street.

“We decided to show our dedication of his hard work and dedication that he had with the Lebanon City Police Department and we just decided to show respect,” said Eberly.

“Lebanon does a good job of coming together,” added Morrissey. “We have a very diverse community but when it comes down to it, we pull together as one.”

Lt. Lebo spent four decades serving his community.

He was set to retire from the police department on May 1.