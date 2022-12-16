Funeral services for firefighters set for Saturday

Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber died after a fire they were fighting in West Penn Township near Tamaqua. Their services on Saturday will be streamed live.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. — Funeral arrangements have been finalized for two firefighters who died after fighting a fire last week in Schuylkill County.

The viewing and funeral service honoring The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Assistant Chief/Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, MD Firefighter Zachary Paris, and The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli Firefighter Marvin Gruber are scheduled for Saturday, December 17.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at The Northwestern Lehigh Middle School in New Tripoli.

A viewing will be held from noon to 2 p.m. for all Lehigh County Public Service members and fellow Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

The funeral service with full honors will begin at 2 p.m. in the Northwestern Lehigh Middle School Auditorium.

Due to the large number of visitors expected for this event, there will be multiple locations throughout the Northwestern Lehigh School Campus, allowing visitors to view the event via live stream.

Zachary Paris, 36, and Marvin Gruber, 59, died during a fire they were fighting on December 7 in West Penn Township, near Tamaqua.

Police say the two firemen were searching the burning home for people reported to be trapped inside.