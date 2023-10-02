Funeral planned for Bishop McDevitt student killed in Cumberland County car crash

Jeffery Suter, 18, died in a car crash on Feb. 9.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 10.

Bishop McDevitt High School announced plans to honor a deceased student at a funeral this Saturday.

Jeffery Suter, 18, died in a car crash on Feb. 9 when he lost control of his car, police said.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish on 6150 Allentown Blvd. in Harrisburg. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with a funeral Mass following at noon.

There will be a continued visitation/wake at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, located at 2701 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg.