Fundraiser volleyball game held at Penn State York campus in honor of late player

YORK, Pa. — The first-ever "Gift of Life" fundraiser volleyball game was held at Penn State's York campus Monday night.

Girls on the school's volleyball team were remembering their late teammate, Courtney Groft, who died in a car crash last year.

The nineteen-year-old was an organ donor, who was able to greatly help several people with her decision.

Groft's friend and teammate, Sadie Schantz, says the game is something Courtney would have loved to be a part of.

"It's my hope that the game tonight can help promote the importance of organ donation and just how important it is and how many people can be saved because of an organ donor," she said.

Groft's parents were also in attendance "When Sadie reached out to us and asked if we thought this was a good idea, we couldn't say yes fast enough," said Lee Groft, Courtney's dad, "It's just so exciting to see how the community came together to support and remember Courtney."