Family of Adams County child seeks fundraiser for help to receive support dog

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Evelyn Baumgardner was diagnosed with autism in the fall of 2020 and after therapy sessions and appointments it was recommended she get an autism support dog.
The family has been approved for a support dog but now needs to raise $20,000 dollars before being put on the waiting list.
Currently — they've raised about $5,000.
Victoria, Evelyn's mother says the dog is essential to provide comfort and safety.
"Evie is Evie. We love her for everything that she is but she is very challenging when it comes to her mood switches and they can happen at the drop of a hat," said Victoria Baumgardner." So the dog would be trained in those behaviors and be able to provide her that comfort and safety that she is seeking."
For further information on the fundraiser, visit Evie's Service Dog Fund website.