Family of Adams County child seeks fundraiser for help to receive support dog

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Evelyn Baumgardner was diagnosed with autism in the fall of 2020 and after therapy sessions and appointments it was recommended she get an autism support dog.

"Evie is Evie. We love her for everything that she is but she is very challenging when it comes to her mood switches and they can happen at the drop of a hat," said Victoria Baumgardner." So the dog would be trained in those behaviors and be able to provide her that comfort and safety that she is seeking."