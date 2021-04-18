Fundraiser for wheelchair accessible van for quadriplegic man hurt in crash exceeds expectations

Jeremiah Wilson, 33, fell asleep at the wheel in June 2020, causing an accident. Wilson sustained serious injuries in the crash and is now considered quadriplegic

LANCASTER, Pa. — A fundraiser concert at Tellus360 exceeds expectations and raises nearly three times its goal for a Coatesville man.

In the crash, Wilson suffered a spinal cord injury, an incomplete break at the C4 vertebrae, and is now considered quadriplegic.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, more than $14,000 was raised, nearly three times the goal of $5,000.

The fundraiser is not over though. A silent auction continues through April 25.