x
Fundraiser campaign announced for Gettysburg Welcome Center

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A fundraiser has been established to build a proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center.

The capital campaign will be used to secure $500,000 in grant-match funds to build the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center on 3340 Baltimore Street. 

The project is expected to provide accessible, ADA-compliant restrooms, a community meeting room, as well as transportation, visitor, and event information. 

The site was donated to the borough, but construction costs are estimated at $1.5 million. 

“We are excited to partner with the Borough and help move this project forward,” said Jill Sellers, Main Street Gettysburg’s President and CEO.

Main Street Gettysburg will be participating in the Adams County Community Foundation giving spree this year. Donors can give to over 90 local non-profit organizations through the annual event. 

“We are excited to kick off the grant match effort by encouraging people to donate on November 5th through the Giving Spree,” Sellers announced.

Additionally, through volunteer support, Main Street Gettysburg will host a series of open house events where people can visit the current space and see the proposed design ideas. 

“The generosity of this community is amazing! I have no doubt that together we can make this happen!” Sellers said.

For those interested in learning more information about the project or donating, click here

