Gov. Wolf, joins Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to announce $1.6 billion in funding for Pennsylvania bridges

Pennsylvania will receive funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fix more than 3,000 bridges across the commonwealth.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf joined U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Friday to announce the launch the largest bridge formula program in American history, made possible by the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Pennsylvania is set to receive $1.6 billion to fix more than 3,000 bridges across the commonwealth, Wolf said.

“This is a historic investment for Pennsylvania, and for our nation,” said Wolf. “Thank you to the Biden Administration for their steadfast leadership and for their commitment to Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Strong infrastructure is critical to the quality of life for all Pennsylvanians, especially strong, safe bridges.

"Bridges are the lifelines that connect our communities to one another, while modern, reliable infrastructure is essential for Pennsylvania-based businesses to expand.”

The program represents the largest investment ever made in fixing bridges – dedicating $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over the five years of the law and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.

The amount that will be available to states in Fiscal Year 2022 is $5.3 billion along with the $165 million for tribes.

Also on Friday, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) also published initial guidance on the program.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the largest investment of its kind in U.S. history,” said Buttigieg. “Modernizing America’s bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people’s lives better in every part of the country – in rural, suburban, city, and tribal communities.”

Nationwide, the Bridge Funding Program is expected to help repair approximately 15,000 bridges.

In addition to providing funds to states to replace, rehabilitate, preserve, protect, and construct highway bridges, the Bridge Formula Program has dedicated funding for Tribal transportation facility bridges as well as “off-system” bridges, locally owned facilities which are those not on the federal-aid highway system.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes an incentive for states to direct the new Bridge Formula Program funds to off-system bridges owned by a county, city, town, or other local agency.

While states normally must match federal funding with up to 20 percent state or local funding, the guidance issued today notes that federal funds can be used for 100 percent of the cost of repairing or rehabilitating such locally owned off-system bridges.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure, which will grow the economy, enhance U.S. competitiveness in the world, create good jobs, and make our transportation system more sustainable and equitable.