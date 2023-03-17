Funding pledged to help formerly incarcerated Pennsylvanians return to the workforce

The $2.2 million will go towards programs to recruit, re-engage and assist young adults ages 18-24 who were formerly incarcerated or in the judicial system.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania has $2.2 million available to help re-entry programs that serve to keep the commonwealth's youth from returning to jail.

Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Nancy Walker announced today that the money will go towards programs that prepare young Pennsylvanians for employment or post-secondary education and aim to reduce the 64% recidivism rate in Pennsylvania.

"Youth re-entry initiatives not only create a meaningful support system for young Pennsylvanians but also offer academic and job training opportunities they need to be self-sufficient and succeed,” Walker said. “With this grant funding, we can help more young people overcome their challenges, positively contribute to their communities, and ultimately reach their fullest potential.”

This grant funding will be awarded to local workforce development boards – in partnership with Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system, PA CareerLink offices, community organizations and academic programs – for programs to recruit, re-engage, and assist young adults ages 18-24 who were formerly incarcerated or have interacted with Pennsylvania’s judicial system.

The programs will provide in-demand job training, re-entry support services, mentorship, higher education opportunities and family-sustaining career pathways.