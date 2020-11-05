Lancaster County mothers and front-line workers receive gifts from community

The church says it was a small way to say thank you for their service as mothers and workers this Mother's Day.

"Our congregation was very excited," said Chris Lautsbaugh, global and local outreach pastor at Worship Center, "I think they realize the risk that these people are taking in serving on the front lines, the sacrifice, the long hours, the disruption to their families that their job causes. While many of us are hunkered down in our homes, they're out there on the front lines."