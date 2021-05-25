Life in a war zone

PA native now living in Israel talks to FOX43 about what it's been like the past few weeks.

YORK, Pa. — Being in Tel Aviv the past two weeks have been unlike anything Keren Rosenfeld of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has ever seen before.

"I run down the hall and grab the kids and we go into the hallway, and we sit on the steps away from the windows, and we just sit and wait for the sirens and booms of the bombs to stop and then we can go back inside," Keren Rosenfeld said.

Just 90 seconds to get her family to safety.

"Depending on how far away you are from Gaza, that determines the length of time you have," said Rosenfeld about her life the past two weeks. "You're in the middle of your city having a normal life and all of a sudden rockets are being launched at you," she said.

The Iron Dome, defending the city from the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The bang is so loud when it's nearby, it will shake the doors and windows. It's actually one rocket shooting up to explode another rocket, so it will avoid hitting apartments below," she said.

It's a far cry from her quiet childhood in Pennsylvania. "Public schools here have bomb shelters… it's standard," Rosenfeld said. It's also a far cry from the past 5 years she has lived in Tel Aviv, ever since meeting her husband while there traveling.

"You hear about these events in the past but that was not my reality, my reality was dropping kids off at daycare, going to work, coming home, your normal average city living," she said.

When the bombing started, her husband was called up to the air force, leaving her with their 2 young children and questioning everything she did. "I need to go to the grocery store, do I go, do I not go, I need to take a shower, do I not shower? What happens if a siren goes off and I have to throw on a towel, get the kids, sit in the hallway in a wet towel… what do you do?" she asked.

"It's all completely out of my control. I do what I can to put myself in a position where we are not in harms way, but at the end of the day, if a huge projectile comes towards your building and you happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, there's nothing you can do about it. There was a man, I think about 3 miles away who was just doing what we did but part of a missile hit his building and he didn't survive," Rosenfeld said somberly.

She considers herself lucky that they are all okay, but also because her children are too young to really understand. "Our neighbor has a kid who is 9, and she just sat on the steps just holding herself, because she is aware of the reality of what it means when you hear those loud bangs," she said.

A ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Militant group Hamas began last Friday and is still holding, as Keren awaits the love of her life to return home from war.