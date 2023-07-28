From Hanover to Hollywood, one York County woman is making waves in the new 'Barbie' movie

Hanover native, Ann Roth, is featured in a scene with the movie's lead actress, Margot Robbie.

HANOVER, Pa. — From Hanover to Hollywood, a York County woman is capturing the attention of moviegoers nationwide. In the newly released movie "Barbie," Hanover native Ann Roth is featured in a scene with the movie's lead actress, Margot Robbie.

“It’s great to see a local woman get to be that close and be part of something so inspiring," said Adrian Walker, a Hanover resident.

Roth's big screen appearance is just one of a long list of accomplishments through her career. She started her career in Hollywood in 1957, working as a costume designer in countless movies and TV shows.

She has won two Academy Awards for Best Costume Design in 1997 and 2020. At 91 years old, Roth is the oldest person to ever win an Academy Award for costume design. She also won a Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play in 2013.

Her accomplishments are commemorated on a plaque in the Hanover Area Museum.

"She is the American success story," said Sandra Spinnichia, a member of the Hanover Area Historical Society. "Since the movie has come out, it's been on Facebook and everything, so we've gotten a lot of inquiries about her."

Local moviegoers believe Roth’s impact on Hollywood will help inspire others in York County.

“It shows that, even in small towns, there are fabulous artists," said Laurie Pittman, a Hanover resident. “It shows how important art is for a community and that it reaches all walks of life.”

The costume design legend is helping bring even more attention to the box office draw.