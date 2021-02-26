Friends of Midtown launches shop Black-owned businesses campaign

You have until Sunday, Feb. 28 to enter the raffle and win a $100 Visa gift card.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Though Black History Month is almost over, you can still support Black-owned businesses with the Friends of Midtown initiative.

If you make a purchase from a black-owned business in the Midtown area, send a picture of your receipt to the organization. You will then be entered in a raffle to win a $100 Visa card.

You have until Sunday, Feb. 28 to enter the raffle and win a $100 Visa gift card.

"Midtown Harrisburg has a rich history of Black business owners," said Katherine Talada, co-chair of the Business Committee of Friends of Midtown. "That has somewhat been I believe been lost over time, and I think it's our human nature to look at the brick and mortar, the places, the restaurants,"

According to a report, from February to April 2020, Black businesses dropped by 41 %. Latinx business owners declined by 32 % and Asian business owners decreased by 26 %. White business owners fell by 17 %.

Talada says she hopes this initiative encourages people to shop Black-owned consistently.

"If we do that, we'll have a thriving Midtown that will be inclusive, and that's really important to us," said Talada.

In July of 2020, the organization released a resolution statement to support racial justice and equality. In the statement, Talada said they said they would like to support Black-owned and minority businesses in Midwood.

This year, Talada says this was implemented with the April 2020 campaign called One Midtown to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. These two ideas were created to form One Midtown: Shop Black-Owned campaign.